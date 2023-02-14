Newfoundland Energy Group, Guyana/Canadian Chamber sign MoU to enhance collaboration

One of the very first agreements to be signed on the sidelines of the Guyana Energy Conference and Expo, is a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Newfoundland-based group Energy NL and the Guyana/Canadian Chamber of Commerce (GCCC).

The signing was done on Tuesday between Energy NL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Charlene Johnson and Chairman of the GCCC Anand Beharry.

Newfoundland is an oil and gas producer and only last year, extracted over 70 million barrels of oil, while the Guyana/Caribbean Chamber was launched in 2020 to facilitate business to business collaboration between the two countries.

According to Johnson, the Guyana Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Energy NL can collaborate and use their shared experiences to mutually benefit each other. According to her, the opportunities available in Guyana are “inspiring”.

“The opportunities in Guyana are inspiring and I’m thrilled to come here and experience it. I look forward to working with the people of Guyana,” Johnson said.

Meanwhile, Beharry explained that the MOU will serve as a platform to increase business participation in both countries and accelerate collaboration between the two sides.

He noted that the MOU will not only result in knowledge sharing and training, but also business to business partnerships.

“Their experiences will benefit us in an incredible way. They have a level of knowledge, where we should go and how to avoid pitfalls, that we could benefit from. One thing I’ve learned is the people of Newfoundland are really excited to ensure that we do not get to the pitfalls that they did,” Beharry explained.