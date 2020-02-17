1 killed, 1 injured after motorcycle crashes into parked car  

A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed while a pillion rider is injured after he lost control of his bike (CH 3342) along the East Bank Demerara (EBD) public road on Sunday evening.

The dead man, identified as Calwin Nichols, of Lot 407 Fourth Street, Kaneville, Grove, EBD.

At the time of the accident both Nichols and a 28-year-old female pillion rider were not wearing helmets. The woman is currently hospitalized as a result of her injuries.

Based on reports received, on the day in question, a motorcar bearing registration number PNN 3622 driven by a 44-year-old resident of Block ‘X’ Diamond Housing Scheme, EBD, was proceeding East along the roadway as Nichols was heading in the opposite direction.

The now dead man was reportedly travelling at a fast rate of speed and while in the vicinity of the ‘M & M’ Snackette, he lost control of the motorcycle and collided with the motorcar which was parked at the time.

Both Nichols and the female pillion rider received severe injuries and were taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where the motorcyclist succumbed while receiving medical attention.

Meanwhile, the driver of the car who passed a breathalyzer test is presently in police custody assisting with the investigation.