After going days without having a Covid patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the country today saw one individual being admitted for treatment.

This is following the detection of eight new cases of the virus within the last 24-hours, taking the total positives recorded to date to 63,407.

Five persons are hospitalised, 85 are isolating at home, 11 are in institutional quarantine, and 1,228 have died.

Recoveries stand at 62,088.