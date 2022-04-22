Eccles Health Centre now equipped to treat cardiac patients

The Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) on Friday launched the HEARTS Technical Package initiative at the Eccles Health Centre on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

This initiative aims to tackle cardiovascular diseases and seeks to reduce the number of deaths attached to them yearly.

The Eccles Health Centre will now be provided with the necessary equipment to test for cardiovascular diseases as well as the adequate medication needed to treat these diseases.

PAHO/WHO Country Representative Dr. Felipe Luis Codina noted that sustained implementation of the HEARTS initiative will help Guyana to move from being the country with the second highest incidents of deaths from cardiovascular diseases.

Advisor to the Minister of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy explained that Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDS) such as cardiovascular diseases are significantly responsible for limiting life expectancy. He emphasised that it is one of the major contributors to disability and is the number one cause of mortality in Guyana.

As such, he noted that access this type of healthcare is critical to the people of Guyana.

“It is critical to bring such healthcare to the people of our country no matter where they live and no matter what level of healthcare facility, they accept…it’s a modest start but we hope by 2025, Guyana could have the HEARTS programme in the entire public health system, no exceptions,” Dr Ramsammy expressed.

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony said apart from treating and controlling diseases, persons should make healthy choices in their daily lifestyle as a preventative method.

“So, we know for many of these diseases, there are things you call risk factors. If you indulge in them, then they are going to be the reason why you’re going to get some of these diseases…so, if you’re smoking, this can affect your chances of getting these chronic noncommunicable diseases.”

“The next thing we got to look at is alcohol consumption. This is one of the areas where we must reduce alcohol consumption because Guyanese on average, we drink too much,” the Minister added.

Health Centres located at Lethem, Port Mourant, Anna Regina, Campbelville, Industry, Grove and Lusignan are the next in the line up to benefit from the HEARTS Technical Package initiative.