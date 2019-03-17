1 dead, several injured in early morning accident in Lethem

One woman was killed while several others were injured following an accident along the Tabatinga Public Road, Region Nine early this morning.

The dead woman has been identified as 28-year-old Violet Stephen of St. Ignatius Village, Central Rupununi.

Reports are that the accident took place around 02:30h after the driver of the motor pick-up lost control. The vehicle reportedly toppled several times before coming to a halt on its left side.

The occupants who were in the tray of the vehicle were reportedly thrown out of the vehicle as it toppled. They were all picked up in a conscious state and taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital.

Stephen however, died while receiving treatment while Ronaldo Bento and David Coates (two other occupants in the vehicle) were admitted to the hospital. The other injured persons were treated and sent away.

According to the Police, the driver of the vehicle is a clerk attached to the Lethem Magistrate’s Court. He suffered no injuries and is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.