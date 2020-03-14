1 dead, 2 injured as bandits storm WBB birthday celebration 

A West Coast Berbice businessman is now dead and at least two others injured after being shot by bandits, who stormed his birthday celebration at Rosignol, West Bank Berbice, on Friday evening.

Dead is 78-year-old Tony Bisnauth called ‘Uncle Tony’ and ‘England Man’, a businessman of CottonTree, WCB. Those injured are 47-year-old Nateram Bridgelall called ‘Bobby’, an electrician and 25-year-old Mahendra Nagamootoo called ‘Karan’, a carpenter – both of Stelling Road, Rosignol, WBB.

The incident occurred at Sandra’s Snackette located at Stelling Road, Rosignol.

According to police reports, Bisnauths’ reputed wife, Sunita Khani, operates a business – Sandra’s Snackette at Stelling Road, Rosignol.

On Friday night, the couple were hosting relatives and friends in front of the snackette to celebrate the businessman’s birthday when three masked males, two of whom were armed with handguns and the other with a chopper, pounced on them.

Khani told the police that the bandits brandished their weapons and demanded valuables from those at the gathering. However, they refused to comply and a scuffle ensued during which the suspects discharged several rounds, fatally injuring Bisnauth and wounding the two others.

The suspects then relieved persons of their values before making good their escape.

Bishnauth was relieved of an undisclosed amount of cash, his reputed wife of a pair of gold- coloured earrings, a gold-coloured chain with a pendant and a cellular phone.

Additionally, the bandits also escaped with two cell phones from Bridgelall and Nagamootoo, respectively.

Meanwhile, Bishnauth was shot to his right ear while Bridgelall received a gunshot injury to his right lower abdomen and Nagamootoo received three gunshot wounds to his left hand and body (back).

The victims were taken to Fort Wellington Hospital, where the 78-year-old businessman was pronounced dead on arrival.

Bridgelall was treated and sent away, while Nagamootoo was treated and transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. His condition is listed as stable.

Investigations are ongoing as police hunt for the three suspects.