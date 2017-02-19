Roommate arrested in stabbing death of Guyanese in T&T

With the increasing crime rate in the twin island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, a Guyanese national was on Saturday morning stabbed to death at his Chaguanas home.

Dead is Meshack Mentore, also called ‘Joel’, 29, formerly of Lot 216 Stephen Street, B Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, and of Henderson Street, Chaguanas, Trinidad.
Trinidadian Police suspect that Mentore was killed during a dispute with his lover. A Police report stated that at about 11:15hrs, his roommate found him in the living room of their apartment, unresponsive and bleeding from multiple stab wounds to his neck and chest.
The roommate said he last saw Mentore alive at about 04:00hrs when he was going to the bathroom. Mentore, a restaurant host, was pronounced dead at the crime scene and his body was removed for an autopsy on Monday at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James, Trinidad.
Valarie Mentore, mother of the dead man, is quoted in today’s Guyana Times as saying  that she received the news about her son’s death at about 14:00hrs yesterday. “All the person told me was that Joel was stabbed to death… they did not say what might have trigger the murder, but the Police have arrested the roommate,” the mother stated.
The woman stated that she last spoke with her son on Friday after he called for her to go and collect some money he had sent. She explained that her birthday was on Valentine’s Day and one of her daughters will be celebrating her birthday soon and as such, her son sent some money for both of them.
The woman further stated that her son left Guyana several years ago, but he would often visit. “I don’t know much about his lifestyle in Trinidad, but all he told me was that he has a roommate… I don’t know if he was seeing anyone or anything,” she added.
The woman stated that the news of his death is definitely a shock and it is one she will have to live with for the rest of her life.
Mentore recalled that one of her sons drowned two years ago – days before his 19th birthday and that has left a hole her heart. A relative, who resides in Barbados, is expected to travel to Trinidad to make arrangements for the body to be brought to Guyana.
The now dead man leaves to mourn his parents and four siblings.

