Prisoner places call to 911, allegedly threatens to kill President

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force are investigating a call that was allegedly placed at the Emergency 911 system by an inmate of the Lusignan Prison who has allegedly threatened to assassinate President David Granger.

This was confirmed by Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, who further stated that the prisoner is being questioned by police.

Contacted earlier today, Samuels explained that the police are still to ascertain if the caller had used the prison’s phone or a mobile phone.

The prisoner, identified as Alim Ally, reportedly made the call and told the person at the other end of the line that he would kill the President when he gets out of prison.

Ally was convicted for assault, and is serving a two-year sentence. However, Samuels noted that the matter would be investigated thoroughly.

Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine told media operatives that Police ranks had made significant progress in the investigation, but he refused to divulge any further details. He nevertheless stated that the police are continuing to investigate the matter.

Earlier in the year, Andriff Gillard had alleged that he was offered $7 million to assassinate the Guyanese Head of State.

He had accused popular Grove, East Bank Demerara businessman Nizam Khan of being the mastermind. After Gillard’s appearance on a television newscast, an investigation was launched.

After weeks of continuous probe, the President himself requested that a Commission of Inquiry be launched into the merits of the accusation. Almost two months after, the findings were presented to the President with several recommendations.

However, the inquiry found that the story told by Gillard was not corroborated.