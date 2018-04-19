Crippled Guyanese man murdered in Brooklyn apartment

A crippled Guyanese man residing in New York was found on Tuesday stabbed to death in his Brooklyn apartment.

Otis James, 48, was discovered unconscious and bleeding, with stab wounds to his head, face, chest and torso, inside his home on Central Avenue near Cornelia Street in Bushwick, New York at 16:30hrs Tuesday.

James worked as a city bus driver from 2005 to May 2017, when he retired on disability. He was crippled as a result of a gunshot injury he sustained at Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara two years ago.

In this incident, he had been shot to the left side of his chest at point-blank range on May 18, 2016 outside a friend’s home after he had closed the gate to board a car that he had expected to pick him up.

As it pertains to the fatal stabbing, international news outlets reported that the man’s apartment may have been ransacked.

Police sources told the media that a knife was recovered at the scene of the gruesome murder.

James leaves to mourn a wife and two children.