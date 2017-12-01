RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
25-yr-old Tuschen resident killed in accident
A 25-year-old man was on Thursday evening killed after being struck down by a speeding motor car on the Vergenoegen public road, East Bank...
Man with criminal record found dead in hammock with gunshot wounds
Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a Good Hope, East Coast Demerara resident- who is said to be of “questionable...
IAC extends Youman Nabi greetings to all Guyanese
(Following is the text of a Youman Nabi message from the IAC) The Indian Action Committee (IAC) wishes to extend greetings to all Guyanese especially...
Caricom observes World AIDS Day 2017
The Caricom Secretariat, in collaboration with the Pan Caribbean Partnership Against HIV & AIDS (PANCAP), has staged its 5th annual commemoration of World AIDS...
Nagamootoo picketed
...for celebrating birthday in Berbice as 400+ sugar workers fired Following the revelation that multiple workers attached to the Rose Hall Estate are being laid...
Guyana building public service capacity to combat TIP, refugee protection
Guyana will be represented at the second participatory meeting on the framework of the Interpol project to combat human trafficking in the Caribbean. The meeting,...
Exxon contract to be made public in December – Harmon
Minister of State, Joseph Harmon said that the contract between international oil giant, Exxon Mobil and the Government of Guyana, along with its terms...
Windies in a good place, says pleased Holder
(CMC) West Indies captain Jason Holder believes his side's outing in the lone tour match against New Zealand A last weekend, has left them...
Guyanese among Caribbean nationals detained during US immigration sweep
(CMC) The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) says several Caribbean nationals were among 55 immigrants detained in New York during a six-day...
Record fall in migration to UK in year after Brexit vote
(Reuters) Net migration to Britain fell by the largest amount on record in the 12 months after the Brexit vote, with more than three-quarters...