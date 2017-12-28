$500,000 bail for man charged with causing death of teen mechanic

35-year-old, Lennox De Nobrega of Church Street, Georgetown, was today charged with causing the death of 17-year-old mechanic, Jhamallie Miles on the Mandela Avenue road in October of 2017.

De Nobrega made his appearance before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He denied that on the above mentioned date, he drove recklessly thereby causing the death of Miles.

He was granted $500,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next appearance January 15, 2018.

On the day of the accident, Miles was attempting to cross the Mandela Avenue road at around 20:40hrs hen he was struck and killed.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

It was reported that De Nobrega’s blood alcohol limit was 0.22 per cent, which was below the legal limit.