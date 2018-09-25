Youth granted bail for armed robbery

Twenty-one-year-old Shamar Singh who was arraigned with two counts of armed robbery reappeared before Magistrate, Dylon Bess and was granted bail after he was on remand for several months.

Singh had denied the allegations when he first made his court appearance before principal Magistrate Judy Latchman. However, in court on Tuesday Singh was granted bail in the sum of $150,000 and is expected to return on November 20, 2018.

It was alleged that Singh of Lot 67 Durban Street, Lodge Georgetown on November 01, 2015 in Georgetown, while being in the company of others and being armed with a cutlass, robbed Jeremy Jarvis of one haversack, one dress shirt and one cellular phone, the total value of $31,000.

It is also alleged that on the same day, the duo also robbed Chris Forde of $2,000 cash.

In light of the seriousness of the offense, the Prosecution had objected to bail; citing the fact that a dangerous weapon was used during the commission of the robberies.

However, the Attorney for both accused had explained to the court that the offence is a bail-able one; as such he asked for reasonable bail on behalf of the duo. Magistrate Latchman had denied bail. Singh will return to court on November 12.