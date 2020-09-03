Young woman robbed by trio in taxi; suspects arrested

Prompt response by ranks of the Guyana Police Force resulted in the arrest of three persons who reportedly robbed a 22-year-old woman of her belongings on Wednesday.

Taliya Kamrudin, of Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara, was standing along the public road awaiting transportation to go to Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo when a Gray Toyota 212 motorcar stopped to pick her up..

She entered the car and sat at the back left passenger seat along with one of the male suspects.

The female suspect was seated in the front passenger seat while the other male suspect was the driver.

The car drove off and was proceeding towards Tuschen but while in the vicinity of De Kendren Old Road, West Coast Demerara, the suspect in the back pulled out a Rambo knife and threatened to kill the victim.

He then relieved the woman of several items including her phone, handbag, jewelry, cash, and lunchbag.

The driver continued to proceed west but then turned around in the vicinity of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo and continued to Burasarie Public Road, West Coast Demerara and stopped the car where the suspect in the backseat opened the victim’s door and pushed her out of the vehicle.

They then made their good escape.

Persons who were nearby noticed what had transpired and went to the victim’s assistance.

She then borrowed a cellphone where she contacted her relatives who went to her assistance. They then reported the matter to Leonora Police Station.

The motorcar was intercepted by ranks at the Vreed-en-Hoop junction, West Coast Demerara, where all three suspects were arrested and taken to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station.

The suspects are a 32-year-old taxi driver of Durban Street, Georgetown; a 23-year-old labourer of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara; and 23-year-old female vendor of Sophia Squatting Area, Greater Georgetown.

The victim’s items were recovered in their possession.

The suspects were all placed into custody and are assisting with the investigation. The motorcar was also lodged.