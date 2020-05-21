Young woman dies after giving birth to her first child

A 25-year-old woman died hours after she delivered her first child at the Fyrish Health Cente, Corentyne, Berbice.

Hafeeza Mohammed, of Hampshire Squatting Area, Corentyne, died on Saturday last.

Hafeeza had only gotten married in August 2019 and was excited to give birth to her first child.

It is unclear what complication arose which could have resulted in the young woman’s demise.

Director of Regional Health Services Jevaughn Stephens said a thorough investigation has been launched.

Stephens further noted that disciplinary actions are likely to be taken against the midwife if there is any evidence to suggest that she acted out of her realm.

Meanwhile, the baby is said to be in good health. (Andrew Carmichael)