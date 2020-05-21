Several Corentyne houses destroyed by freak storm

Several families are now forced to rebuild sections of their houses after it was destroyed by a freak storm on Wednesday morning.

The eerie sounds of the gushing wind mixed with heavy rain began at around 7:00h, swirling through Number 36 Village, Region Six (East Berbice Corentyne)

Some say it was almost like a tornado.

Diane Henry told this publication she was doing laundry when it started.

Henry noted that after it had passed, the sky became the roof of her house.

Another resident, who lives just a few houses away, explained that she was in her hammock relaxing when she saw the lower flat of her house being torn apart.