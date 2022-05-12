Young driver gets $275K bail for Mahaica fatal accident

A 21-year-old driver was today granted bail in the sum of $275,000 for the fatal accident which resulted in the demise of 44-year-old female passenger of the motorcar he was driving.

Saif Arjune of Green Field, East Coast Demerara appeared before Magistrate Fabio Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with Causing Death by Dangerous Driving, Contrary to Section 35(1) of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act Chapter 51:02.

He was also charged for driving under the influence of alcohol. Arjune pleaded not guilty to the charges and was placed on $275,000 bail. The matter was adjourned until June 30, 2022.

The accident in question occurred on May 9 along the Hand-En-Veldt Public Road, Mahaica, ECD and resulted in the death of Shazie Hoosain of Green Field, ECD.

She was a passenger in the vehicle driven by the young man.

Police said the motorcar was proceeding east along the roadway, at an alleged fast rate of speed, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a utility police. The vehicle eventually crashed into a culvert.

As a result of the impact, the driver and passengers received injuries about their bodies. The accident victims were taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where Hoosain was pronounced dead on arrival.

A 16-year-old passenger in the vehicle was also injured.

Police had said breathalyzer tests conducted on the driver provided readings of .186% and .183% – which are above the legal alcohol limit.