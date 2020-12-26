Young cop shot, injured while at Buxton party

A 21-year-old policeman was shot and injured in the wee hours of today at Middle Walk, Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

Police Constable, James Gordon, 21, who is stationed at the Port Kaituma Station and resides at Buxton, ECD, sustained a gunshot wound to the upper right side of his back. The incident occurred sometime around 03:00h today.

It was reported that Gordon and the suspect, who is a member of the Team Diamond crew, had a misunderstanding sometime in 2019, where it was alleged that he (suspect) had broken off a rearview mirror of the man’s car and they had settled the matter.

At about 23:00h on Christmas day, the cop left home and went to a party where he spent the time “liming”.

While there, however, Gordon was approached by the suspect and seven other males all reportedly members of the same “crew”. The men attacked the cop and dealt him several cuffs and kicks about his body. During this, they also relieved him of three gold chains value $300,000 and a Samsung Note 8 cellular phone value $120,000.

The Constable managed to escape his attackers and begun running north through Middle Walk, Buxton, where he alleged that all the males pulled out firearms and began to discharge rounds in his direction.

He was hit with a single shot in his back and lost consciousness. Gordon was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) in a motor car, where he is presently receiving treatment.

Investigations are still ongoing.