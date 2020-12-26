No new COVID-19 cases; 97 recoveries

The Ministry of Health reported today that no new novel coronavirus cases were recorded over the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard, the number of confirmed cases in Guyana remains at 6289 – the same as recorded on Friday (December 25, 2020) when 23 new cases were reported.

Of the total number, however, only 475 cases are currently active. This includes seven persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the other 468 in isolation.

There are also 13 persons in institutional quarantine.

While the COVID-19 death toll has remained at 162, the number of persons who have recovered from the life-threatening virus has gone up to 5652, that is, 97 more recoveries than what was recorded the previous day.

To date, some 37,299 persons have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Guyana.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: