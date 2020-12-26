Man in WCB accident dies

The 34-year-old welder who was hospitalised after losing control of his car on the Number 10 Village Public Road, West Coast Berbice, and crashed into a clump of bushes on Christmas Day died today.

It was reported that around 13:00h on Friday, Sunil Seeram of Mc Rae Street, Rosignol, WCB, was driving along the WCB Public Road, reportedly at a fast rate of speed, and while negotiating a right turn, he suddenly lost control of the vehicle and ended up on the northern side of the road, about one hundred feet off the roadway in a large clump of bushes before the car finally came to a halt.

As a result, Seeram, who was the lone occupant at the time, received injuries. He was taken out of the vehicle in an unconscious state and rushed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital.

The man treated by doctors on duty and subsequently transferred him to New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was admitted.

The police reported earlier that Seeram was in critical condition. This publication subsequently confirmed that he died later today.