3 hospitalised after separate accidents on Christmas Day

Three persons have been hospitalised after being injured in separate accidents on Christmas Day.

The first accident occurred sometime around 13:00h on Friday on the Number 10 Village Public Road, West Coast Berbice. A 34-year-old welder, Sunil Seeram, of Mc Rae Street, Rosignol, WCB, was driving along the WCB Public Road, reportedly at a fast rate of speed, and while negotiating a right turn he suddenly lost control of the vehicle and ended up on the northern side of the road, about one hundred feet off the roadway in a large clump of bushes before the car finally came to a halt.

As a result, Seeram, who was the lone occupant at the time, received injuries. He was taken out of the vehicle in an unconscious state and rushed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital.

The man treated by doctors on duty and subsequently transferred him to New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was admitted. His condition is regarded as critical.

The investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, at about 14:07h in Port Kaituma, North-West District, a 53-year-old boat captain, Clarence Williams, was injured in an ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle) incident.

The police said Williams, of Citrus Grove, Port Kaituma, was driving an unregistered ATV along the Floor Access Road, Port Kaituma, NWD, allegedly at a fast rate of speed and whilst negotiating a right turn, he lost control and toppled in a North-Western direction.

The driver then became unconscious after the collision. He was picked up by public-spirited citizens and placed into a passerby motor vehicle which took him to the Port Kaituma District Hospital where he was examined by Doctor on duty who referred him to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further medical attention since he was suffering from multiple Injuries.

He was admitted as a patient. Investigations are in progress.

There was also another ATV accident on Christmas Day which left a 44-year-old man hospitalised as well.

The incident occurred sometime around 16:30h on the Karuw Trail, Cuyuni Mazaruni involving a motorcycle driven by a 44-year-old male of First Avenue, Bartica, Essequibo River which resulted in the man receiving injuries about his face.

Enquiries disclosed that the 44-year-old man was proceeding north along the Karau Trail at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle and fell onto the trail surface, sustaining injuries to his face.

The man was picked up by a passerby in an unconscious state and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was examined by a Doctor and treated for his injuries.

He was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further treatment; his condition is listed as critical.

Further enquiries in progress.