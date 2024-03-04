Works progressing on $864.7M Tuschen Secondary School

Over 800 learners of Tuschen and surrounding communities, Region Three will soon benefit from the construction of a new $864.7 million Tuschen Secondary School, as works are progressing on the school.

The one-flat facility with several allied buildings will feature 24 classrooms, laboratories, a TVET centre, a canteen, a multi-purpose hall and cafeteria, a sanitary block, fire prevention mechanisms, and an outdoor recreational facility.

The contracts, which were inked in July 2023, were awarded to S&K Construction, AS Construction, VG Group Guyana Inc., N Balgobin & Sons, and K&S General Construction.

To guarantee that every child in Guyana has access to secondary schools, the government is spearheading a nationwide drive to provide quality secondary education.

Contracts totalling $2.619 billion were also signed in July 2023 for a new secondary school at Hosororo in Region One, which will benefit over 500 learners.

Additionally, a $2.017 billion contract was signed last year for the construction of the first secondary school in Kwebanna in the region. Meanwhile, construction is advancing on North West Secondary School in the region.

Students will soon have access to new schools from the reconstruction of St Mary’s Secondary, Christ Church Secondary, and St George’s High Schools. This year, students from other areas will also benefit from the construction of new secondary schools at Aishalton, Christianburg, Jawalla, Kopinang, and Micobie.

