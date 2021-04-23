Works at new Cummings Lodge Housing Scheme on track for July completion

Works are continuing to take shape in the new Cummings Lodge (Cummings Park) housing scheme.

Mr Collin Croal, Minister of Housing and Water, visited the area today, where he was able to gain a first-hand view of the development.

The Minister was pleased with the level of progress following his earlier visit in April, where works had just begun. To date, the construction of 140 low-income homes are moving apace with the completion of a number of foundations and erection of columns. Meanwhile, mobilisation is in progress to begin the construction of another 50 homes.

These homes are low-income two-bedroom elevated units, measuring approximately 20×30 square feet. As part of its goal to create wholesome communities, the housing scheme will be equipped with a playground for recreation activities and a health centre.

A police outpost will also be established along the route to enhance security. In addition to the construction of the homes, he also noted that land clearing and preparation works are ongoing for the development of a number of house lots in the area.

In assessing the progress, the Minister also observed the level of employment opportunities created by the project for dozens of skilled and semi-skilled construction workers, a number of whom hail from nearby areas. He was also greeted by two mobile units used to sell meals and beverages to workers. The mobile units are being operated by two mothers, who also live nearby and provides additional economic support for their families.

The Minister stated that it is benefits such as these, that the Ministry and Government of Guyana by extension, envisioned when crafting its housing drive. The homes are expected to be completed by July, 2021.