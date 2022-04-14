Woman to face jury next Monday over murder of partner

Alexis Turpin, a woman accused of fatally beating her reputed husband Sherwin Johnson on July 2, 2016 at their home in Chapel Street, Lodge, is set to go on trial for murder from Monday in the Demerara High Court.

This trial is expected to be held over several days, and would be presided over by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow and a 12-member mixed jury.

At her arraignment, Turpin pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder. According to reports, Turpin and Johnson shared a child and lived together at Chapel Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

On the day in question, Johnson reportedly arrived home and caught Turpin in bed with another man. A heated argument ensued between the parties, and it escalated into a fight, during which Turpin and her lover reportedly dealt Johnson several stabs with a knife and crowbar.

Following the incident, Johnson was hospitalised in a critical condition, and Turpin and her lover were charged with attempted murder. However, after the man succumbed to his injuries, the charge against them was upgraded to murder.