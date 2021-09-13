Woman tied up, robbed as gunmen invade Lamaha Park home

A 43-year-old woman was during the wee hours of today attacked and robbed by four gunmen who invaded her home at Lamaha Park, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

At around 03:00hrs, the woman – who lives alone – was sleeping when she was awakened by the perpetrators who held her at gunpoint.

The bandits then used the bedsheet to tie up the woman’s hands as they ransacked her house in search of valuables.

The suspects eventually carted off with a television set, a wood drill, and three cellphones.

Investigations are ongoing.