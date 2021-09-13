Essequibo Coast businessman brutally beaten, robbed by gunmen

A 55-year-old businessman of Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) was on Sunday evening brutally beaten by two gunmen who robbed him of over $1M in cash and valuables.

At around 19:00hrs, the businessman, Janack Shanko was in his grocery store when the suspects approached and held him at gunpoint.

The bandits forced the businessman to the upper flat of the building – where he resides – and started to beat him about the body. The businessman received several blows to the head.

But the bandits were not satisfied and they began to beat the businessman, causing him to hand over a cellphone, jewellery, and phone cards.

After the bandits made good their escape, the businessman was taken to the Suddie Hospital where he received stitches to the head.

Investigations are ongoing.