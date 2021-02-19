Woman, lover to face retiral for murder of reputed husband

The trial of Alexis Turpin, formerly of Lodge, Georgetown, and her lover Sterfon Barlow, who are charged with murder, ended around 19:00h on Wednesday with a hung jury. In light of this, Justice Brassington Reynolds has ordered that the two accused face a new trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

They are jointly charged with the July 2016 murder of Sherwin Johnson. Following their arraignment at the High Court in Demerara, they both pleaded not guilty to the charge. Their trial commenced thereafter, with State Prosecutors calling several witnesses. Turpin and Barlow testified in their defence.

According to reports, Turpin and Johnson shared a child and lived together at Chapel Street, Lodge, Georgetown. It was reported that Johnson arrived home on July 2, 2016 and found Turpin in bed with Barlow.

A heated argument ensued between the parties, which escalated into a fight. During the ordeal, Turpin and Barlow reportedly dealt Johnson several stabs about his body with a knife and crowbar.

Following the incident, Johnson was hospitalised, and Turpin and Barlow were charged with attempted murder. However, after the man succumbed to his injuries, the charge against them was upgraded to murder.