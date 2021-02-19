Taxi driver fined $30,000 for assaulting cop

A Linden taxi driver was on Wednesday fined $30,000 by Magistrate Wanda Fortune for assaulting a Police officer.

Thirty-year-old Tramaine Ross appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him. Police stated that he assaulted Police Corporal Nicholas Ingram, thus provoking a breach of the peace.

The incident occurred on December 2, 2020 at Republic Avenue, Mackenzie, Linden.

Prosecution facts stated that on the day in question, the rank was performing traffic duties at the location when he observed a heavily tinted vehicle bearing registration number PXX962 being driven by the defendant.

The rank reportedly intercepted the vehicle and enquired about a tint permit, while asking the defendant to produce his driver’s licence and other relevant documents.

The court heard that the defendant failed to produce the necessary documents, but exited his car and hurled an insult at the rank before physically assaulting him. He was arrested and later charged.