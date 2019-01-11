Woman jailed for causing death of friend

Tecona Welcome was on Thursday sentenced to three years imprisonment for causing the death of her friend, Debra Pompey on June 24, 2018 following a vehicular accident at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

She appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate Court and was found guilty by Magistrate Alisha George following a lengthy trial.

On the day of the fatal accident, Welcome, 27, of Lot 391 Austin Street, Campbellville, Georgetown drove motorcar PSS 7195 in a dangerous manner thus causing the death of Pompey. In addition, she exceeded the legal limit of alcohol consumption.

Welcome had pleaded not guilty to the charge on her first appearance and was released on bail. It was reported that on the fateful night, a group of friends including Welcome had just left the Giftland Mall after a bridal shower, and was heading to Georgetown when she lost control of the vehicle she was driving and slammed into a bridge.

Among those injured were 20-year-old Rodlyn Grace of Blygezeight Gardens; 18-year-old Shameica Martin of Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara; the deceased 26-year-old sister, Tushana Hubbard; and 30-year-old Saskiya Boyer of Lodge, Georgetown.

Welcome suffered a fractured left arm as a result of the impact. According to reports the vehicle was proceeding west along the southern carriageway at a fast rate when it collided with the southern rail of the Liliendaal Bridge.

Pompey who was the front seat passenger reported sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital but she succumbed on her way to the medical facility.