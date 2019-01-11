Corentyne carpenter beaten to death in “rum” row

The battered body of a Corentyne, Berbice carpenter was found on Thursday afternoon found lying on the roadway suspected to have been beaten to death over an argument involving a bottle of alcohol.

Dead is 21-year-old Navindramauth Bowman also called ‘Altaf’ of Lot 54 Number 70 Village Corentyne, Berbice.

Based on information report the now dead young man was reportedly beaten to death by two men after he went away with a $5000 bill which was given to him to purchase a bottle of liquor that cost $1500.

Mohammed Sarfraz Noordeen, an uncle of the dead man told <<<Inews>>> that on three occasions, he was visited by a man called ‘Two Feet’ from the village.

“He come to me and tell me that ‘Altaf’ take $5000 from him to buy rum and he ain’t bring back their money. The second time he come he say that he gone kill ‘Altaf’ if he see he first… Is about fifteen minutes after I telling my sister about the story and I get a message that ‘Altaf’ lying down on the roadway”, the uncle stated.

He said the man was lying face down and did not respond to his calls. “When I turn him over then I see froth coming from his mouth”.

According to Noordeen it appeared as though his nephew was lashed to the head but they were also other injuries about his body.

Meanwhile, police acting on information received went to a house at Fyrish Village situated 35 miles from the murder scene and arrested two men.

At Fyrish, a woman reportedly told investigators that that ‘Two Feet’ and ‘Ariv’ had visited her house claiming that they had beaten a man but could not say if he was dead. The two men are assisting with investigations.