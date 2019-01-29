Woman convicted of killing Bajan boyfriend appealing 18-year prison sentence

A South Sophia, Georgetown mother of two who is challenging her 18-year prison sentence over unlawfully killing her abusive boyfriend from Barbados 10 years ago will have her matter heard at the Appeal Court early next month.

Tramangra Williams is mounting a legal challenge to her 18-year prison sentence handed by Justice Navindra Singh in January 2014 for the December 27, 2008, stabbing of her Barbadian boyfriend Tyronne Best.

He died on January 3, 2009, whilst receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Appeals Court Justices are scheduled to hear her matter on February 4 and 11:00h as the applicant is reportedly moving to acquire an attorney.

After considering the evidence during trial, a 12-member mixed jury found her not guilty of murder but guilty for the lesser count of manslaughter.

It was revealed that the Bajan man accused his Guyanese partner of having an affair with her cousin’s father on the afternoon the she reportedly asked the older man for money and marijuana.

Her story was that while on the way to the home of her friend, Best reportedly slapped her across the head and beat her across her body.

After they got home, Best reportedly aimed one side of his boots at her and she turned around with a knife and he supposedly charged into it and received injuries to his stomach.

It was after he was rushed to hospital for a second time on December 28, 2008 that the Barbadian later died.