Police seeking biker in fatal hit-and-run accident

Police say they are making stringent efforts to apprehend the rider of motorcycle CJ 5283 who abandoned his Honda cycle and fled the scene of a fatal accident yesterday on the Nismes Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

According to Police PRO, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, their enquiries revealed that the motorcyclist who was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of the road, at a fast rate of speed, allegedly struck down 70-year-old pedal cyclist Hubert Caesar of Nismes Public Road, (WBD).

The septuagenarian was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body is at the Ezekiel’s Funeral Parlour awaiting an autopsy.