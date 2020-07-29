Woman caught with ganja in tennis rolls at New Amsterdam Prison

The Guyana Police Force is investigating an incident which occurred today whereby a woman attempted to smuggle a quantity of marijuana hidden in tennis rolls into the New Amsterdam Prison.

The Guyana Prison Service, in a statement, revealed that the suspect, 29-year-old Hemwattie Charandeo, also known as “Heerawattie Seepersaud” of Dispensary Dam, Ankerville, Port Mourant, Berbice, had brought support items for her relative, Bilall McLeanon, who is currently on remand at the New Amsterdam Prison for murder.

During a search of the items at the self-support office, a prison officer unearthed from a number of tennis rolls, some small transparent plastic bags which contained the prohibited items.

The plastic bags with the prohibited items were removed and weighed. The items amounted to 11 grams.

The suspect is in police custody.