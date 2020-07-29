Holder falls, Roach rises in ICC bowling rankings

West Indies captain, Jason Holder, has fallen two places in the latest ICC Test bowling rankings released Wednesday following his side’s massive loss to England in the third and final match in the #Raisethebat series.

The West Indies lost the series 2-1 and relinquished the Wisden Trophy they won in the Caribbean in early 2019.

Holder’s ranking took a hit after his underwhelming showing at Old Trafford where he took only two wickets for 107 runs as the West Indies fell to defeat by 269 runs.

At the end of the second Test that was also played at Old Trafford, Holder had 834 ranking points. However, having underperformed with the ball in the final Test, the Barbadian lost 24 ranking points, which triggered his fall down the rankings.

However, he maintains his number 2 ranking in the all-rounder rankings behind England’s Ben Stokes.

Meanwhile, Kemar Roach, who took his 200th Test wicket in the final Test in which he snared four wickets, collected four ranking points to move up a spot from 16th in the rankings.

Shannon Gabriel holds firm at 19. Chase is at 31. (Sportsmax)