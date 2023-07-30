Wine, cell phones, ganja among contrabands found at New Amsterdam Prison

A search operation conducted at the New Amsterdam Prison in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) unearthed a number of contraband items including wine, cell phones and marijuana.
The operation was carried out by Joint Services ranks at the Berbice jail on Saturday between 05:40hrs and 08:00hrs.
During the exercise, the facility was searched and the following articles/items were found:
1. Nine (9) cellphones
2. One (1) GT&T SIM card
3. Quantity of Cigarettes
4. Eleven (11) lighters
5. One (1) smoking utensil
6. Nine (9) improvised weapons
7. One (1) scissors
8. Four (4) metal spoons
9. One (1) 1 bucket of fermented wine
10. Four (4) bottles of wine.
11. Two hundred and eighty-two (282) grams of narcotics.
---