Police find 27lbs of marijuana in Berbice after suspects escape into cane field

Police ranks on mobile patrol duty in the vicinity of Edinburgh Village, East Bank Berbice, managed to retrieve two bags of suspected marijuana.

According to police reports, sometime around 05:30hrs on Saturday, the ranks were on patrol when they observed two men walking on a dam with two bulky bags on their shoulders.

The ranks called out to the men, who subsequently dropped the bags and started running towards the nearby cane field.

The ranks gave chase, but the men managed to escape.

The two bags were checked, and ranks observed that both bags contained seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be Cannabis Sativa.

The suspected marijuana was taken to Central Police Station in New Amsterdam, Berbice, where it was weighed and amounted to 27 lbs.

--- ---