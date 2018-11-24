Windies lose first test against Bangladesh as batting lineup implodes

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh– Despite a ninth wicket 63-run partnership between Sunil Ambris and Jomel Warrican, the WINDIES succumbed to a 64-run defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test in Chattogram.

Bangladesh started day three on 55/5 and were able to add a further 70 before the WINDIES bowled them out for 125. Devendra Bishoo spun a web around Bangladesh when he got Mehidy for 18, Mahmudullah for 31 and Nayeem Hasan for 5. Roston Chase took care of Taijul Islam for 1.

Bishoo finished with 4/26, while Chase had 3/18 and Warrican 2/43.

Set a target of 204 with 3 days to get the target, a CWI release said that the pitch became the biggest foe of the WINDIES batsmen.

With dust flying up just from the swing of the bat, the Bangladesh spinners got to work immediately. First WINDIES wicket to fall was Kieran Powell, unnecessarily charging down the wicket to the first ball he faced, he was stumped by wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim for 0.

Then came the innings indicator which saw the WINDIES lose 3 wickets for 0 runs. Shakib Al Hasan had Shai Hope caught behind for 3. Next over, with the score still on 11, Taijul Islam trapped both Kraigg Brathwaite and new batsman Roston Chase for 8 and 0 respectively.

Shimron Hetmyer came to the crease and it looked like him and Ambris just might be able to rebuild the WINDIES innings. Hetmyer continued his fearless stroke-play, carting the Bangladesh bowlers around for 3-fours and 1-six on his way to 27.

But trying to go for one big shot too many was caught at long on for 27. Shane Dowrich couldn’t get going as he did in the first innings. Once again Taijul trapped him LBW for 5. The WINDIES now reeling at 51/6.

Devendra Bishoo defended 21 balls for his 2 runs while Ambris kept the score ticking over towards the target. But Taijul bowled him with the score on 69. Kemar Roach also fell to Taijul, LBW for 1. Then came the partnership that gave the WINDIES hope of a late and possible victory. Jomel Warrican joined Ambris and took over the run-scoring. Being a spinner aided Warrican in picking some of the Bangladesh deliveries on a pitch that was deteriorating fast.

Warrican’s quick scoring also energized Ambris to increase his own scoring rate. The pair took quick singles between the boundaries being struck. Warrican struck 3-fours and 1-six before he tried going for another big heave, but Shakib running backwards juggled a catch to dismiss him for 41.

The WINDIES innings folded soon after when Ambris edged behind to Mushfiqur for a top-score of 43. Shannon Gabriel remained not out on 0. Bowling for Bangladesh Taijul Islam took 6/33, while Mehidy Hasan had 2/27 and Shakib Al Hasan 2/30. Mominul Haque for his first innings century was Man of the Match.

Speaking after, WINDIES Captain Kraigg Brathwaite said, “We didn’t play ourselves and games as best as we could have, we didn’t get the partnerships going at the top… which was key and that costed us the target. The pitch got worse as the match went on as we saw… looking ahead to Dhaka, the batsmen have to start the innings better and we’ve got to get bigger totals.”

FULL TEST SQUAD

Kraigg Brathwaite – Captain Sunil Ambris Devendra Bishoo Roston Chase Shane Dowrich Shannon Gabriel Jahmar Hamilton Shimron Hetmyer Shai Hope Shermon Lewis Keemo Paul Kieran Powell Raymon Reifer Kemar Roach Jomel Warrican

SCHEDULE

1 st Test – November 22 – Chattogram

Test – November 22 – Chattogram 2 nd Test – November 30 – Mirpur

Test – November 30 – Mirpur 1 st ODI – December 9 – Mirpur

ODI – December 9 – Mirpur 2 nd ODI – December 11 – Mirpur

ODI – December 11 – Mirpur 3 rd ODI – December 14 – Sylhet

ODI – December 14 – Sylhet 1 st T20I – December 17 – Sylhet

T20I – December 17 – Sylhet 2 nd T20I – December 20 – Mirpur

T20I – December 20 – Mirpur 3rd T20I – December 22 – Mirpur