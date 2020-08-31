Wife killer moves to Appeal Court to challenge conviction, sentence

After being sentenced to death by hanging on October 17, 2014, for the murder of his reputed wife, Rupert Brown also known as “Bird Man” has now moved to the Court of Appeal (COA) to challenge his sentence and conviction.

High Court Judge, Justice Brassington Reynolds had imposed the death sentence on Brown after a 12-member jury found him guilty of murdering his wife, Seema Singh.

The mother of two was brutally murdered at Helena Number One Village, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to reports, Singh, who hailed from Richmond, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supernaam), was stabbed multiple times about her body.

It was reported that Brown became enraged after the woman left their Mahaica residence to visit her children in Essequibo. The woman had promised to return within a certain time, but when she did not, Brown went in search of her.

The man eventually caught up with his wife at a relative’s house in Mahaica, where she had sought refuge. Brown, in a fit of rage, stabbed her several times.

The injured woman was rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital but was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where she succumbed.