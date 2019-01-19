‘Who’s Who In Guyana’ business directory launched

Action Invest Caribbean in collaboration with the British High Commissioner, Greg Quinn, on Thursday evening, launched the ‘Who’s Who in Guyana’ business directory.

According to a DPI release, during the launch, which was held at the British High Commissioner’s Bel Air residence, Executive Chairman of Action Invest Caribbean, Vishnu Doerga said the launching comes at an opportune time.

“There has never really been a more pertinent time to provide critical information on the Guyanese economy and companies serving Guyana as now,” he remarked.

Doerga explained the directory features key insights from industry related leaders and economic reviews. These reviews, local and international, focus on the benefits of investing and provides insight into how to make the best investment decisions in Guyana.

While delivering remarks, GoInvest Chairperson Patricia Bacchus said the launch of the Business Directory reflects growth and diversity in Guyana’s economy.

The GoInvest Chairperson pointed out that the development of systems and tools, and the strengthening of institutions which “ensure that such entrepreneurial spirit is adequately facilitated” is also of equal significance.

“The ‘Who’s who in Guyana’ business directory is one example of the development of tools to aid in the navigation of the local business landscape,” Bacchus noted.

An online edition of the directory is currently being developed. It was noted that once operational, sectors on the website will be individually managed so they can be updated as new information becomes available.