Whiz Kids Season 2 wraps up

The second season of the Guyana Learning Channel’s Whiz Kids wrapped up on Friday afternoon with Joseph Prendergast from the Marian Academy emerging as the 2023 champion.

The finals which were held at the Arthur Chung Conference Center saw two sets of semi-

finalists competing for a spot in the lightning round. Makai Dowlin, Miles Gonsalves and Aiden Persaud from the School of the Nations, Demetrius Garaway and Kia Griffith from Jo’sel Educational Institute, and Joseph, were split into groups of three to compete for one of two spots in the playoff round. The pupils answered an array of questions from four categories, English, Science, Mathematics and Social Studies.

Joseph and Makai scored the most points during their respective rounds. They then had to answer 40 questions each and the pupil with the most correct answers was crowned the winner. Joseph copped first place with 185 points while Makai scored a total of 145 points and was awarded second place.

Aiden Persaud was awarded third place. All finalists were presented with a certificate of participation.

In brief remarks, the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand congratulated the pupils who participated. She also commended the team at the Guyana Learning Channel for the work put into producing Whiz Kids.

She noted that the Guyana Learning Channel played an important role in education delivery while schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister Manickchand highlighted that daily the channel produces content, which is not only educational but also interactive and entertaining.

Head of Distance Learning – Ms Anieshaw Mohamed said that the idea behind the competition was birthed after observing the Honourable Minister of Education Priya Manickchand having her own rapid-fire question and answer time with her niece.

The game show features Grade Six students from various primary schools competing against each other by answering questions in four categories (Mathematics, English Language, Science, and Social Studies).

