Update: Westfield Prep student tops NGSA with historic score

Nalia Rahaman of Westfield Prep, Georgetown has top the 2018 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) with a historic score of 529 marks, 1 short of the highest.

The NGSA results were delivered by Minister of Education Nicolette Henry at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD) on Thursday.

Even though the Education Minister in her tabulation outlined that the highest possible score was 529, the Department of Public Information (DPI) in a subsequent release said that the highest possible score this year was 530.

1,4145 candidates sat the examination back in April. Of these 46 percent gained 50 per cent or more in social studies, a 1 percent drop compared to last year. Passes at science remained the same with 46 per cent achieving 50 per cent or more marks. There was a marked improvement of 60 per cent in passes for English compared to 54 per cent last year.

Meanwhile mathematics saw a 7 per cent reduction in those gaining 50 per cent or more. Minister Henry said this is a sign that there is need for government to continue interventions similar to those undertook last year.

On March 28 and 29, 2018, Grade Six students from both public and private primary schools across the country wrote the examination so as to complete their primary education programme and gain entry into the secondary education system.

Top Grade 6 Results

Name School Marks

Nalia Rahaman Westfield Prep 529

Arthur Roberts New Guyana School 525

Kaydee Ali Success Elementary 524

Esha Lakeram New Diamond/Grove Primary 523

Cianna Barkoye North Georgetown Primary 523

Zyla Braithwaite Success Elementary 523

Krystal Duncan New Guyana School 523

Darren Ramphal Leonora Primary 522

Natania Kissoon Success Elementary 522

Cassie Farinha Peter’s Hall Primary 522

Saif Azeze Academy of Excellence 522

Virendra Dookie Leonora Primary 521

Jaya Jamuna New Diamond/Grove Primary 521

Amaya Ramsarup Green Acres Primary 521

Dietra Fields New Guyana School 521

Shakina Mc Gregor One Mile Primary 521

Jaden Vansluytman Dharmic Rama Krishna 521

Hadiyah Alli Peter’s Hall Primary 521

Deevina Chan Vreed en Hoop Primary 520