West Indies rope in Monty Desai as batting coach

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the appointment of Monty Desai as the new West Indies Men’s Batting Coach, on a two-year contract. According to CWI, Desai is a highly-respected and experienced coach who has worked with several teams at the franchise level as well as with several international teams.

He worked with Canada, as their Head Coach at the ICC World Cricket League Division 2 and Afghanistan as their Batting Coach at the ICC Cricket World Cup qualification tournament in 2018. More recently, he also worked as Batting Coach for the United Arab Emirates at the ICC T20 World Cup qualification event.

Desai joined the West Indies ahead of the start of the T20 International Series against India, which bowls off on Friday, December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.

West Indies Head Coach, Phil Simmons said: “I have worked with Monty before and he is an excellent coach. He has proven he has the ability to get players to improve on their talent and also to perform better in matches. He has vast knowledge of the game and it is good he is starting here with us in India. I look forward to seeing him work with our batsmen in all formats as we look to get better in all areas.”

Desai said: “Let me first thank CWI for this incredible opportunity. I am very excited to join a team with such a rich history in the world cricket arena, one that I myself grew up admiring.”

He added: “I am very much looking forward to being part of a journey where I can help to create a winning work environment, learn and embrace a new culture, and build a ‘happy dressing room’ tradition alongside other excellent leaders. I am eager to join forces with Head Coach, Phil Simmons and Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams, and our Captains, such that I may contribute in every possible way to the success of our team.”

The Team Management Unit also includes Roddy Estwick as the bowling coach and Rayon Griffith as fielding coach. Experienced strength and conditioning coach, Ronald Rogers, has rejoined the team’s medical staff, which also includes physio Denis Byam and massage therapist Zephyrinus Nicholas. Rogers has worked with West Indies team for close to two decades and brings a wealth of experience to the post.

Team Management

Phil Simmons (Head Coach)

Rawl Lewis (Team Manager)

Roddy Estwick (Bowling Coach)

Monty Desai (Batting Coach)

Rayon Griffith (Fielding Coach)

Denis Byam (Physiotherapist)

Ronald Rogers (Strength & Conditioning Coach)

A.R. Srikkanth (Team Analyst)

Zephyrinus Nicholas (Massage Therapist)

Philip Spooner (Media Manager)

FULL SCHEDULE

December 6: 1st T20I – Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad

December 8: 2nd T20I – Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

December 11: 3rd T20I – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 15: 1st ODI – M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

December 18: 2nd ODI – Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam

December 22: 3rd ODI – Barabati Stadium, Cuttack