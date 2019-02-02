West Indies need just 14 runs to beat England, win series

0

Innings break England 187 and 132 (Buttler 24, Holder 4-43, Roach 4-52) lead West Indies 306 (Bravo 50, Brathwaite 49, Broad 3-53, Moeen 3-62) by 13 runs

Jonny Bairstow winces after being bowled by Jason Holder Associated Press

West Indies have bowled England out for 132 in their second innings and need just 14 runs to win the second Test – and the series – in Antigua.

Kemar Roach and Jason Holder claimed four wickets each to run through the England line-up where Jos Buttler top scored with just 24 runs.

In a brave performance, Alzarri Joseph – whose mother died before play resumed for the day chimed in with two wickets and took a catch off Holder to dismiss England’s last man out, James Anderson, for a duck.

A tenacious half-century from Darren Bravo helped lay the foundations, leading West Indies to a handy 119-run lead before he became the last wicket to fall in their first innings, not long before lunch. (Espncricinfo)

