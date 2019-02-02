West Indies need just 14 runs to beat England, win series

Innings break England 187 and 132 (Buttler 24, Holder 4-43, Roach 4-52) lead West Indies 306 (Bravo 50, Brathwaite 49, Broad 3-53, Moeen 3-62) by 13 runs

West Indies have bowled England out for 132 in their second innings and need just 14 runs to win the second Test – and the series – in Antigua.

Kemar Roach and Jason Holder claimed four wickets each to run through the England line-up where Jos Buttler top scored with just 24 runs.

In a brave performance, Alzarri Joseph – whose mother died before play resumed for the day chimed in with two wickets and took a catch off Holder to dismiss England’s last man out, James Anderson, for a duck.

A tenacious half-century from Darren Bravo helped lay the foundations, leading West Indies to a handy 119-run lead before he became the last wicket to fall in their first innings, not long before lunch. (Espncricinfo)