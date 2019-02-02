Highway hit-and-run fatal accident file to be sent to DPP- Traffic Chief

Two weeks after the occurrence of a fatal hit-and-run accident on the Soesdyke Linden Highway, police are still putting pieces together to complete an investigative file to be sent to the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.

This was related to the this publication on Saturday by Traffic Chief, Linden Isles during a brief telephone interview.

Isles, who confirmed that a main suspect has fled the country, was unable to say whether or not a wanted bulletin would be issued or what turn the investigation would take. He would only say that the Policing team is continuing their investigation.

Twenty-one-year-old Brian Basdeo was killed in the accident while on January 19, another was injured.

A source close to the investigation told this publication that the suspect’s father and brother were questioned by the police while a white Toyota RunX, suspected to be the car involved in the accident, was impounded.

It was reported that the suspect left Guyana on Monday last, two days after the accident.

According to the source, the car was found at the suspect’s Diamond, East Bank Demerara home. At the time of the discovery, the source revealed that the car’s bumper had already been changed but there were indentations on the side of the vehicle.

The source added that the relatives of the suspect have since told Police that the driver of the car was not on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway when the fatal accident occurred since he and his father had an argument and he had left home, leaving the car parked.

But according to the source, surveillance footage showed that the young man was imbibing at a bar at Soesdyke and later left in the same car to drop off his girlfriend who lives on the Soesdyke Highway.

The source added that surveillance footage from another business showed the RunX passing from the Soesdyke Highway direction shortly after the accident.

Basdeo, an auto body technician of Grass Field, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, had travelled to the Linden-Soesdyke Highway to tow another car to his home to get it repaired.

The car with the mechanical issue was being towed by another car driven by a friend of the now deceased man. As they moved off, the car that was being towed and steered by Basdeo started to make a loud noise.

At that time, Basdeo shouted to his friend ordering him to stop. They both exited their vehicles to make checks.

Another car then pulled up to render assistance and in doing so, they saw the white Toyota RunX approaching at a fast rate.

This publication understands that the man who stopped to help shouted for Basdeo and the other man to move out of the way as he ran to safety.

Basdeo was reportedly stooping down to conduct checks on the vehicle when he was struck and tossed by the speeding car.

He landed onto the roadway and died almost immediately.

His friend, who attempted to run, was also struck by the speeding car, which did not stop to render assistance. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was examined and it was discovered that his left leg was broken in several places.

He was treated while Basdeo was pronounced dead on arrival at the Diamond Hospital.