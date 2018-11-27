West Indies batsmen need to step up more in 2nd Test

…Kraigg Brathwaite laments poor batting

After being bowled out for 246 and 139 below 100 overs in the first test match against Bangladesh, the West Indies batters need to take a better approach.

In the first innings, the young Shimron Hetmyer continued his developing process when he smashed a counter-attacking 47 ball 63 that included five fours and four sixes. Shane Dowrich stroked a contrasting 63* off 101 ball, hitting two fours and three sixes. But that did not prove sufficient on the Windies behalf suffering a 64-run defeat. In pursuit of 204 for victory in the first test, only Sunil Ambris and Jomel Warrican batted in partnership scoring 43 and 41 respectively.

The West Indies batters have failed to apply themselves in given scenarios in test matches; gifting their wickets away to not so special bowling. In the recent test series against India, Roston Chase and Kieran Powell were the only batters to amass 100 runs in four innings in contrast to 5 Indian batters amassing 100. It is reasonable to say that India are a top ranked team in the test arena with high quality bowlers effective in Asian conditions; but West Indies are ranked above Bangladesh in Test cricket and the batting woes continue.

Kraigg Brathwaite, who is leading West Indies in the absence of Jason Holder, is calling the batters to build partnerships whether it’s at the top or middle. “We didn’t get partnerships early and it cost us,” said Brathwaite. He went on further by saying for things to change there is need for batters to occupy the crease and accumulate more runs because too many wickets are being lost too fast.

West Indies have only one batsman in the top 20 of the test rankings; Kraigg Brathwaite, who has a rating for 632, is ranked 18. However, the batters selected on tour are capable of scoring heavy runs but it requires mental application. (Brandon Corlette)