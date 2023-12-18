WBD resident doused with unknown substance suffers burn injuries

A 22-year-old Bagotville, West Bank Demerara (WBD) resident fell victim to burn injuries following a scuffle near his home. The incident involved four individuals, believed to be longtime harassers of the Phillips family.

Injured is Daniel Phillips, who suffered burn injures about his body after an unknown substance was thrown at him.

This publication understands that the Police officers who were present at the scene, were reportedly responding to a prior complaint filed by the Phillips family regarding persistent harassment. A family member disclosed that one of the aggressors had issued threats earlier that day.

The situation escalated and an unknown substance was thrown at Phillips during the confrontation.

A family member claimed that between 12:30h and 01:00h on Sunday, Police officers arrived at the hospital to document the incident. Phillips received medical treatment and has since been discharged.

Expressing desperation, a relative of the victim pleaded with authorities to intervene and put an end to the prolonged harassment. The family, in their plea for help, emphasised the urgency of the situation, expressing concerns about potential escalation and the need for preventive measures.

--- ---