WBD businessman robbed of $2.3M at gunpoint

A West Bank Demerara (WBD) businessman was on Tuesday evening robbed of $2.3M at his home.

The businessman told police that in addition to the cash, he was robbed of his cellular phone and two bunches of keys at around 22:25hrs by two men armed with guns.

The businessman owns two Super Bet outlets and manages five other locations, all of which are located on the West Bank Demerara.

On the day in question, the man had just arrived home in his motorcar after he had visited all of his outlets and had collected the money.

As he was about to exit his car, he was approached by the two identifiable perpetrators – both wearing black jerseys and dark coloured pants.

One of the bandits placed a firearm to his tummy while the other placed a gun to his head and said “Don’t say anything, where is the money.”

One of the perpetrators then entered the car and retrieved the two bags containing the cash and a bunch of keys while the other bandit took away the victim’s cellular phone, his car and house keys.

They then made good their escape in a black wagon car.

Checks were made in the area for the suspects but they were not located. An investigation has been launched.