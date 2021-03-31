24-Y-O man wanted for murder of West Berbice pensioner

Mark Anthony Henry, brother of Joel Henry and cousin of Isaiah Henry – the two teens found murdered in West Coast Berbice last year, is now being sought by the Guyana Police Force in connection to the murder of 68-year-old Sooroojdeo Deochand.

Deochand’s body was discovered in his Number Three Village, West Berbice home on Tuesday afternoon with multiple chop wounds.

The police issued the wanted bulletin for 24-year-old Henry on Wednesday morning.

Based on the information released, Henry’s last known address is Lot 32 South Public Road, Mon Choisi, WCB.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Henry is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 227-2603, 226-6978, 226-6221, 219-3252, 227-1149, 225-8196, 268-2328, 268-2298/2222, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

The bloodied body of the elderly man was discovered by a relative who had gone to check on him after she received information that he had been chopped and needed to be taken to the hospital to seek medical attention. When the relative arrived at Deochand’s house, she reportedly called out to him, but there was no answer.

At this point, she pushed open the main door and found Deochand lying in a pool of blood with several chops to his body.

Police later confirmed that there was one wound on the left side of his face, one to the back of his head, one to the side of his left hand, and one on the right hand which completely severed three fingers.

The injured man was taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Reports are that the now dead man was an initial suspect in the gruesome murders of 16-year-old Isaiah Henry and 19-year-old Joel Henry.

On September 6, 2020, the mutilated bodies of Isaiah and Joel were found in the backlands of Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice – almost two days after they had left their Number Three Village, WCB home to pick coconuts in the backlands, but never returned home. Their butchered bodies were found in clumps of bushes partially covered in mud, after relatives went in search of them.

Several persons were arrested and subsequently released. However, three persons – 19-year-old Akash Singh, called “Monkey,” of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE); his stepbrother, 33-year-old Anil Sancharra, called “Dan pole” and “Rasta,” of D’ Edward Village, WCB; and 34-year-old Vinod Gopaul, called “Magga,” of Yakusari, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice – were charged for the teens’ murder.