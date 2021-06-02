Water levels rising at Cookrite Savannah

The water levels at Cookrite Savannah Black Bush Polder, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) continue to rise, causing worry and panic among residents and farmers.

Many animals now have no dry ground and are in some 3ft of water.

President Dr Irfaan Ali had initially ordered that the animals be removed from Cookrite Savannah and placed on higher grounds. But the farmers had insisted that all they needed was food to be taken to the cattle and fuel to be provided for the young.

Now the farmers are calling for the animals to all be transported to higher grounds.

Jule Singh says already 100 heads of cattle have already died. According to the farmer. who has been depending on his 500 animals to earn a livelihood, the 2017 flood which hit Cookrite Savannah had caused him to lose dozens of cattle.

He explained that the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) has been taking bran and grass for the animals.

It is estimated that close to 1000 heads of cattle have already died. Other animals including sheep, goat, and horses have also died.

Singh says the cattle need to be taken to the residential area in the Black Bush Polder.

When reminded that was the initial instruction by the Head of State and it was the farmers who decided that taking food to them was the way forward, he said the water levels continue to rise.

“There is no place anymore. The whole place is water. Some of the animals in mud up to their waste,” he explained. According to Singh new arrangements must be made.

Meanwhile, the Hydrometeorological Office has predicted that rainfall will continue for the rest of the week with Region One (Barima-Waini) having a daily average of 5 inches.

Region Two (Pomeroon-Supernaam) is predicted to have 7 inches daily. The same is expected for Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) while Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) could expect 6 inches as well as Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice)

However, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni ) can expect a daily average of 8 inches of rainfall. Regions Eight (Potaro-Sipuruni) and Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) could expect 4 inches of rainfall.

Sections of all ten regions are experiencing flood.

According to Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, sections of Region Ten and Region Six are the worst hit.