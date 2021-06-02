7 injured as car lands in trench when driver swerved to avoid hitting cows

Seven persons are now injured following an accident at Edingburg Public Road East Bank Berbice which occurred during the wee hours of today.

Those injured are the driver Sabitree Seecharan of Glasgow Housing Scheme along with occupants: Jerreau Charles who was seated in the front passenger seat, Anthony Santus, Martin Sookie, Anil Lowe, Nichlos Richards, Felicia Reynolds, and Shavina Davis.

The car was proceeding north along the western drive lane at a fast rate of speed when the driver alleged that she saw two cows walking across the road.

As such, she applied brakes and swerved west, and in so doing, she lost control of the vehicle which ended up in a trench.

As a result, the driver and all the occupants received injuries about their bodies and the car was also damaged.

They were all taken out of the vehicle in a conscious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to New Amsterdam Public Hospital

The driver was treated and sent away while the five male occupants were admitted for observation in the Accident and Emergency Department suffering from minor cuts and bruises about their bodies.

The two female occupants were admitted in the female surgical ward suffering from head injuries and bruises about their bodies.

Their conditions are regarded as stable.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver and it read zero.

An original notice of intended prosecution was served on the driver who was arrested and is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.