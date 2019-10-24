Warden Station commissioned at Bartica

A warden station was on Wednesday commissioned at Dagg Point, Bartica in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The station, named ‘Black Caiman’, is the first of its kind to be commissioned by the Ministry of Natural Resources and it will be responsible for dispatching warden patrols into the natural resources sector.

In remarks during the opening ceremony, Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman said the purpose of the station is to “serve and protect”, according to a statement from the Ministry.

He noted that the location of the first station is fitting, since Bartica is often referred to as the gateway to the hinterlands.

Director of Compliance, Derick Lawrence explained that the station was built to accommodate 16 wardens who will be deployed in the areas to carry out their duties in the natural resources sector.

Lawrence highlighted that not only does the station allow the wardens to better protect, conserve and sustain the nation’s heritage, but it brings into sharp focus, the intent of the President.

Regional Chairman Gordon Bradford, in his remarks, said the station should be helpful given that Bartica has suffered from illegal activities in the sector.

The Corps of Wardens is mandated to support the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and the Guyana Forestry Commission, which are regulative agencies that operate in the sector.

The Ministry said it intends to construct two other Warden stations at Omai and Aranka.